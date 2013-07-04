Michael Jordan Knocks $8 Million Off Asking Price For Chicago Mansion, House Now Just $21 Million (Photos)

What goes up must come down. For Michael Jordan, coming back down means taking $8 million off the asking price for his Highland Park, Ill., home. The bargain price is now a measly $21 million compared to the original $29 million from when the house went on the market in February 2012.

The contemporary home is nothing less than what one would expect for the former NBA great. A “23” embedded in the driveway’s gate serves as a reminder that the nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom house once belonged to The Michael Jordan.

Jordan’s newest purchase is a modest six-bedroom house that he and wife Yvette Prieto bought for $2.8 million in North Carolina, which is nothing compared to this place of rest in Illinois. Although, with a full weight room, basketball court and tennis court, it’s hard to say just how much resting goes on here.