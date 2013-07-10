Report: Greg Stiemsma Signs Contract With New Orleans Pelicans

Greg Stiemsma is living the dream as an NBA journeyman. That’s not too shabby for a guy who went undrafted out of college and didn’t play his first NBA game until he was 26 years old.

Stiemsma, 28, signed a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, agent Mark Bartelstein told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. Terms were not disclosed, although this does seem to ensure the Wisconsin product will be blocking shots on an NBA court for the third consecutive season.

Stiemsma made his NBA debut with the Celtics in the 2011-12 season, playing in 55 games and averaging 4.0 blocked shots per 36 minutes. He signed a two-year, $5.265 million deal with the Timberwolves last summer, with the second year non-guaranteed. He was waived by the Wolves last week but was quickly snatched up by the Pelicans, who can use a shot-blocking backup center to play alongside second-year forward Anthony Davis.