‘Sharknado’ Captures Attention of Sports World on Twitter, Including Erin Andrews, Chris Kluwe, Detroit Red Wings

If you weren’t aware of the existence of Sharknado on Thursday night, well, what’s wrong with you?

The SyFy Channel’s made-for-TV movie absolutely took the Internet by storm in unprecedented fashion. It was perhaps the apex of ironic “so bad it’s good” culture, and its reach was in no way limited to one part of American culture.

Athletes, TV personalities and sportswriters from across the world of sports all took to Twitter to join in the phenomenon and share their thoughts about the film. Check out just a few of their tweets below.

Sharknado question: The residuals from 90210 and Home Alone have to be good..how is this happening? —

Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) July 12, 2013

Text from a friend: Do you think Sharknado is going to outrate the NBA Finals? —

darren rovell (@darrenrovell) July 12, 2013

Apparently I'm completely oblivious to #SharkNado Someone help! —

Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) July 12, 2013

Is anyone out there watching Mexico-Canada, or is it all Sharknado? —

Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 12, 2013

I AM IGNORING TWITTER FOR THE NEXT TWO HOURS BECAUSE I DON'T WANT SHARKNADO RUINED FOR ME. #SPOILERS —

Chris Kluwe (@ChrisWarcraft) July 12, 2013

Thanks for Tweeting tonight, guys. Enjoy #SharkNado, #BB15 or whatever else you're watching until October. Happy sleep and hockey dreams. —

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 12, 2013

You never forget your first Sharknado —

Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 12, 2013

Contrary to popular belief, Sharknado has nothing to do with the 1996 Masters. —

Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGC) July 12, 2013

Thumbnail photo via Facebook/Sharknado