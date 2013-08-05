Doug Flutie Wants Tim Tebow to Have ‘Significant Role’ With Patriots, Says He’s Not Fullback or Tight End

Doug Flutie sees some similarities between he and current Patriots quarterback Tim Tebow.

Flutie, who played professional football from 1985-2005, last played with the Patriots in 2005. His role on that team was as a third-string quarterback and versatile quarterback who could give the defense some different looks on the scout team. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Flutie said that he sees Tebow playing a very similar role with the Patriots this season.

“I see a little bit of that,” Flutie said of the comparison between he and Tebow. “There is definitely an aspect to the guy who isn’t on the field very much; if he’s just going to be the No. 3 quarterback and run the scout team, you want a guy who is going to be giving his heart and soul in every practice and running scout team to the fullest, hoping he can get better and doing everything he can.”

Tebow has been practicing almost exclusively at quarterback since joining the Patriots late in the spring, even though many thought Bill Belichick might use him as a tight end or fullback. Flutie doesn’t see Tebow fitting in at any other position and doesn’t see Belichick using him anywhere but at quarterback.

“I don’t see Bill bringing him in and making him a tight end or a fullback,” Tebow said. “I don’t see a third-down situation where it’s short yardage, goal line and you’re bringing Tebow in and putting Tom Brady on the bench for a play or two. You want Tom on the field in those situations.

“So I think legitimately, Bill brought him in as a quarterback, a No. 3 guy, that if they get down to their No. 3 they can be competitive with Tebow on the field, running a specific style of offense that is going to cater to his skills. A lot of teams can’t say that if they are down to their No. 3. I see that as a developmental thing for Tebow.”

Tebow has already begun his development as a quarterback in his short time with the Patriots. He’s spent extensive time in camp working with offensive assistant Brian Daboll to improve his mechanics as a quarterback, and it appears to be working so far.

Flutie knows that Brady will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback throughout the season, and that nothing Tebow will do is going to change that. But the former Boston College standout and two-time Patriots quarterback (1987-1989, 2005) is pulling for Tebow to find success in New England.

“I hope that he has a significant role, that something happens for him to be a part of it,” Flutie said. “There are not enough quality guys that just bust their tail and do whatever the team is asking of them. I like to see good guys come out on top.”

Tebow will have his first chance to prove Flutie right when the team travels to Philadelphia for their first preseason game against the Eagles on Friday night.

