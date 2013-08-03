Patriots Release Wide Receiver Lavasier Tuinei, Offensive Lineman Elvis Fisher

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots released a pair of players on Saturday.

Offensive lineman Elvis Fisher, an undrafted rookie from the University of Missouri, and wide receiver Lavasier Tuinei, who was just signed on Thursday, were released by the team on Saturday.

Tuinei wasn’t present at Patriots practice on Saturday. Fisher was on the field for the scrimmage, but he was limited after spending much of Friday’s practice on the exercise bike.

The Patriots’ roster is now down to just 88 players as they prepare to travel to Philadelphia for some joint practices with the Eagles and their first preseason game next week.

