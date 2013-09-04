EJ Manuel Will Start at Quarterback for Bills Against Patriots in Week 1

The Bills’ season opener won’t be Tuel Time after all.

EJ Manuel, not undrafted free agent Jeff Tuel, will take the snaps at quarterback for the Bills’ matchup with the Patriots on Sunday, Buffalo coach Doug Marrone told reporters Wednesday.

The Bills surprised many observers when they made the Florida State signal caller the first quarterback taken in this year’s draft. Now it appears he will be one of two rookie QBs leading an offense for a team representing New York this Sunday, as the Jets named Geno Smith their Week 1 starter.

“I’m very excited,” Manuel said in a conference call. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity, very excited to get the season kicked off going against a great opponent, so it’s a great opportunity to show what we have.”

Marrone said last week that he expected Tuel to start against the Patriots pending Manuel’s recovery from knee surgery. But Manuel impressed Marrone with his mobility after returning to practice, prompting the coach to declare Manuel “110 percent healthy.”