Kris Humphries Among Must-Watch Aspects of Celtics Training Camp Filled With Intrigue (Podcast)

The goal for the Celtics is a little different this year.

Instead of trying to wring one last championship run from the tired, old legs of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, the Celtics have started anew with a younger, far less star-studded roster. A few of the new guys, like Rajon Rondo‘s old nemesis Kris Humphries, might not be so welcomed by Celtics fans. Meanwhile, the familiar names all manners of adversity before they can even think about getting back on the court.

With training camp due to begin Monday, first-year NBA coach Brad Stevens has no shortage of challenges. Rondo remains out as he rehabs from a torn ACL. Jared Sullinger has an ongoing legal issue. Avery Bradley recently lost his mother and welcomed a son into the world in a matter of bittersweet days.

NESN.com Celtics/NBA editor Ben Watanabe and NESN Sports Today anchor Adam Pellerin met up to try to sort through some of the major stories heading into camp. The basketball junkies offered their thoughts on Rondo’s timeline for recovery, whether Jeff Green is ready to leave and which new addition they are most eager to see in action. (Their answers might surprise you.)