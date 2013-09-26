Man Stabbed to Death During Fight Near AT&T Park After Dodgers-Giants Game

SAN FRANCISCO — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night after a fight broke out near San Francisco’s AT&T Park, where the Giants were playing the Los Angeles Dodgers, authorities said.

Police released few details about the stabbing other than to say it occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at Third and Harrison streets during a confrontation between two groups of men. Police have detained three people in the area and are interviewing witnesses but have not made any arrests, Sgt. Danielle Newman said.

She said police were not disclosing additional information, including whether the fight involved rival fans.

The violence comes just three days after a teenage football fan was attacked at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park during the San Francisco 49ers’ 27-7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Other violence broke out at the game on Sunday despite an increase in security. The stadium was also the site of two shootings, beatings and fights during a preseason game two years ago.

Stadium security and fan behavior also came under scrutiny when another Dodgers-Giants matchup included a Northern California paramedic severely beaten. Brian Stow, a Giants fan, suffered a traumatic brain injury after a beating by two men dressed in Dodgers gear following the March 31, 2012, home opener between the teams.

