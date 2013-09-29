Naya Rivera ‘Gleefully’ Celebrates Brother Mychal Rivera’s First Career Touchdown (GIF)

If you can read lips and are offended by swearing, we would advise not watching the below GIF.

With that out of the way, Glee‘s Naya Rivera was pretty excited to watch her brother’s first career touchdown. Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera put Oakland up 14-0 over the Redskins with a TD grab from Matt Flynn.

After Rivera pulled in the score, his sister came sprinting down from her luxury box and let out an expletive-laced celebratory yell while decked out in Raiders garb.

Check out the “gleeful” Rivera in the GIF below, via @CJZero.