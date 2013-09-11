Patrice Bergeron, Gregory Campbell Not Yet Ready for Game Action, But Both Cleared for Practice

If the NHL regular season started Wednesday, neither Patrice Bergeron nor Gregory Campbell would be on the ice for the Bruins. The good news for the Bruins, of course, is that the regular season doesn’t start Wednesday. It starts in a few weeks.

That might be enough time for Bergeron and Campbell to heal up from their respective injuries, but as of now, they haven’t been cleared for game action, according to head coach Claude Julien. They are, however, able to start practicing, which the Bruins will do Thursday when on-ice practices start. B’s training camp opened Wednesday, but all of the activities were of the off-ice variety.

Bergeron suffered a handful of injuries in the playoffs last season, including a separated should, broken ribs, torn cartilage and a punctured lung. Campbell is still recovering from a broken tibia he suffered during the Eastern Conference finals. Both players have been skating with the team at recent captains’ practices, obviously good signs for them moving forward.

Bergeron and Campbell have expressed optimism in regards to returning in time for opening night. The Bruins open their regular season on Oct. 3 against Tampa Bay. [tweet https://twitter.com/NHLBruins/status/377828248228728832 align=’center’]