Ronnie Hillman Says He, Knowshon Moreno, Montee Ball Played Rock-Paper-Scissors to Decide Who Would Score

The Denver Broncos are going to have plenty of touchdowns to go around this season, but if there’s one group that’s going to miss out, it’s likely the running backs. Peyton Manning has 12 touchdowns through three games this season, and all his connections mean the rush may not get as many chances.

The good news is that Denver’s running backs seem to have worked out how they’re going to share the ball ahead of time.

The Broncos found themselves a yard from paydirt in the fourth quarter Monday evening. Ronnie Hillman had just run for 19 yards, but he came up just short of the goal line, leaving an obvious rushing situation — but not an obvious choice of which running back would get to take the ball in. Hillman and fellow backs Knowshon Moreno and Montee Ball were all solid choices.

So the three played a quick game of rock-paper-scissors to see who would get the chance, according to denverbroncos.com.

“We were just messing around on the sideline,” Hillman said. “Just something to do. Have fun.”

Hillman went with rock, and Ball and Moreno picked scissors, meaning Hillman got to finish the drive.

“Luckily I won, so it all worked out,” Hillman said. “… I mean, you definitely don’t want to see anybody else go in at that point.”

The Broncos scored on their way to the 37-21 win, but also mark down a victory for teamwork in action.