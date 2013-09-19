Shane Victorino Sits With Jammed Thumb As Red Sox Try Again to Wrap Up Playoff Bid

All right, let’s try this again.

The Red Sox will have another chance to punch their ticket to the postseason Thursday night as they wrap up a three-game series with Baltimore. Because the Indians lost to Kansas City on Tuesday, the Sox now need just one win to clinch a playoff spot.

With a pair of their usual starters — Jacoby Ellsbury and Shane Victorino — nursing injuries, the Red Sox will field an atypical outfield against the O’s. Mike Carp will get the start in left field, Jackie Bradley Jr. will play center and Daniel Nava will line up in right, with the three outfielders batting fifth, ninth and second, respectively.

Ellsbury, who is recovering from a fractured foot, expects to be back before the end of the regular season, while Victorino was given the night off Thursday to rest his right thumb, which he jammed during Wednesday night’s extra-inning loss.

See the full lineups for both teams below.

Boston Red Sox (92-61)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Daniel Nava, RF

David Ortiz, DH

Mike Napoli, 1B

Mike Carp, LF

Jarrod Saltalamacchia, C

Will Middlebrooks, 3B

Stephen Drew, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

John Lackey, P

Baltimore Orioles (81-70)

Nate McLouth, LF

Manny Machado, 3B

Chris Davis, 1B

Adam Jones, CF

Nick Markakis, RF

Danny Valencia, DH

Matt Wieters, C

J.J. Hardy, SS

Brian Roberts, 2B

Chris Tillman, P