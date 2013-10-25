David Krejci Scores With 0.8 Seconds Left in Third Period to Give Bruins 2-1 Win Over Sharks (Video)

The Boston Bruins surrendered 39 shots and were outplayed for large portions of Thursday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks, but they came away with two points thanks to a last-second goal (literally) by David Krejci.
Adam McQuaid fired a shot on net from the point and Krejci showed off his superb hand-eye coordination to tip the puck past Sharks goaltender Antti Niemi.
Krejci also assisted on Jarome Iginla‘s goal in the first period, which was the 36-year-old winger’s first tally as a member of the Bruins. Boston led for only a minute and 31 seconds against a talented Sharks team that hadn’t lost in regulation before arriving to TD Garden, but the B’s got the result they wanted.
Check out Krejci’s goal in the video above.
