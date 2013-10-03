Dwight Howard Beat James Harden in Free Throw Contest With Eyes Closed

Dwight Howard has finally found a cure for his steadily declining free throw percentage: Don’t look.

Howard and Rockets teammate (and career 84 percent free throw shooter) James Harden went head-to-head in a free throw contest to see who could hit more shots from the line without looking, The Houston Chronicle reports. Howard only made 49 percent of his free throws last season and has committed to improving that part of his game for the 2013-14 season.

Consider him improved. Howard hit eight of the 10 shots without even looking at the basket.

“I might have to start doing my eyes closed 8-10 in games,” Howard said after his victory. “There is a guy who has the world record for most free throws made and he told me to do that drill and it’s good for trusting your form. You can’t see nothing, so you have to trust your form and trust that it goes in”

Howard appears to be more confident for Houston’s opener against Charlotte — on the other hand, Harden’s confidence could plummet as a result of losing to Howard in a free throw content.

Photo via Twitter/@HoustonRockets