Jonas Brodin Suffers Broken Cheekbone After Taking Puck to Face, Out Indefinitely (Video)

Getting hit in the face with a puck doesn’t typically yield positive outcomes for a player, and Jonas Brodin was no exception on Tuesday night.

The second-year Minnesota defenseman took a brutal shot to the face on only his second shift of the game against the Nashville Predators. Brodin left the game and was taken to a local hospital for X-rays where he was diagnosed with a broken cheekbone.

According to the Minneapolis-Star Tribune, the Wild don’t have a timetable for his return yet. It is inevitable that Brodin will miss some time, but the young defenseman could play with the injury given the right protection, and the team has already constructed a cage for his return — whenever that may be.

The 20-year-old generated some chatter for the Calder Trophy last season while paired with Ryan Suter, and his 23:14 of ice time ranked second on the team behind the team’s top defenseman. Brodin has three goals and six points in 10 games this season.

Check out a video of the nasty hit below.