Report: Doris Burke Will ‘Talk Some Smack’ About Gregg Popovich on ESPN NBA Countdown as First Female National Studio Analyst

Gregg Popovich has one less sideline reporter to torture.

The famously tight-lipped Spurs coach enjoyed making ESPN’s Doris Burke one of his favorite victims, even if his demeanor came from a place of respect. Popovich will not be able to get to Burke this season, though, as the intrepid and insightful sideline analyst will move into the studio on ESPN NBA Countdown.

Burke becomes the first regularly appearing female analyst for a national NBA studio show, according to Sports Illustrated. Although the move comes in conjunction with her signing a multi-year deal with ESPN, the studio gig will be only a one-year experiment for now.

In studio, Burke will have more freedom to offer deeper analysis than she did between plays or possessions during games. As an added bonus, she no longer has to endure Popovich’s grilling during timeouts.

“I might be able to talk some smack about the Spurs because I will be in studio and not have to look him eye to eye,” Burke jokingly told SI’s Richard Deitsch. “I will be nervous for Countdown because I have never done it before, but I know for a fact I will not be as nervous as when I am going to interview Popovich between quarters.”

What made Burke so nervous? Check out some of Popovich’s memorable moments with sideline reporters below.

Thumbnail via Facebook/Doris Burke