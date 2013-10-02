Vote: Who Will Lead the Bruins in Points This Season?

The Bruins open the regular season Thursday night in Boston against Tampa Bay and vaunted scorer Steven Stamkos. While the Bruins’ lines will look a bit different this year, the team should easily match the 2.65 goals per game they scored in the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign. But who will lead that offensive attack this season?

Left wing Brad Marchand tallied the most points for the B’s with 36 last season and has steadily increased his production every year in the league.

Maybe his new linemate, Loui Eriksson, could lead the Bruins in points. Prior to the lockout last season, Eriksson posted three-straight 70-point seasons with Dallas. The 28-year-old looks to top the 30-goal plateau for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Alternate captain Patrice Bergeron will be highly motivated after the Stanley Cup loss. His 32 points ranked third on the Bruins last season and between Marchand and David Krejci, he should be able to gather plenty of goals and assists.

Milan Lucic is hoping to build off of his terrific playoff campaign that saw him score as many goals in the postseason (seven) as he did all season long. Opposite Lucic skates new teammate Jarome Iginla, who still has some fire left at 36 years of age. Iginla should help kickstart the power play and is only two years removed from a 67-point season in Calgary. An experienced goal-scorer, Iginla’s 33 points last season would have tied him for second-most on the team with Krejci.

Speaking of Krejci, the newest Bruin to wear the “A” will almost certainly be in the mix for the Bruins scoring title. Like Lucic, Krejci will hope to build off a terrific playoff performance (9-17-26) that saw him nearly match his regular-season production (10-23-33).

