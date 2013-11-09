Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin Lead Russian Hockey Team in Undeniably Catchy Olympics Music Video (Video)

The Olympics are still months away, but already they’re off to an amazing start.

The host country just couldn’t contain its excitement for the 2014 Winter Games, creating a music video full of Russian hockey superstars guaranteed to get fans of the game pumped for February.

Taking a page out of the “Super Bowl Shuffle” playbook, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Ilya Kovalchuk, among others, stepped away from the ice and into a recording studio to help Russian pop star Irina Allegrova sing a catchy tune about the upcoming Sochi Olympics.

Although Malkin’s contagious enthusiasm slightly steals the spotlight, former Russian legends also lend their vocals to the track. The video accompanying the song doesn’t disappoint either, highlighting moments of Russian Olympic glory, past and present.

The Russians have a long way to go before playing for the gold, but they certainly deserve some sort of medal for this music video.

Enjoy “Shaybu, Shaybu” in the video below.