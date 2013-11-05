BU Alum Nick Bonino Catches World Series Game 6, Practices at Agganis Arena in Return to Boston as NHLer (Video)

Welcome back, Nick Bonino.

The 25-year-old center for the Anaheim Ducks returned to Boston to face the Bruins last Thursday, but some free time before the game allowed Bonino, a Connecticut native and the second-leading scorer on the 2008-09 national champion Boston University hockey team, to reconnect with the city he called home for three years.

On Wednesday, Bonino and the Ducks practiced at Boston University’s Agganis Arena before facing the Bruins, and coach Bruce Boudreau had the former Terrier wear a BU practice jersey for the duration of the skate. After practice, Bonino visited some of his old campus haunts — “eggs at T. Anthony’s” — though hopefully he steered clear of Ashford St.

With the night off and the Red Sox in town, Bonino, a lifelong Sox fan growing up on the border of Red Sox Nation in Unionville, Conn., bought tickets to Game 6 of the World Series and celebrated with 40,000 fans as the David Ortiz and Mike Napoli brought home the World Series Cup.

“It was such a cool experience,” Bonino told Fox Sports West. “Once in a lifetime. Our road trip worked out to end up on a Game 6 and we get to see them clinch the World Series, it was a lot of fun.”

Check out Bonino’s return to Boston in the video below.