Clemson Marching Band Honors ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ ‘Legend of Zelda’ in Impressive Nintendo Tribute Halftime Show (Video)

The Clemson University marching band took halftime tributes to a whole new level Saturday during the Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech. Actually, they took it back to the late ’80s/early ’90s.
The Tiger Band paid tribute to two classic Nitendo games — Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda — during an impressive halftime show in which the band marched in the form of a classic NES controller, Mario and Link from Zelda. It was all set to theme music from each of the games.
Check out the homage to two classics in the video below, with a hat tip to CBS Sports.
