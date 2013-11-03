New England Patriots

Danny Amendola Becomes 50th Player to Catch Touchdown Pass From Tom Brady With 34-Yard Strike in First Quarter (GIF)

by on Sun, Nov 3, 2013 at 6:36PM

So, that Tom Brady guy who throws the football for the New England Patriots is pretty good.

After a Devin McCourty interception on a terribly underthrown pass  from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Brady found a wide open Danny Amendola streaking up the middle of the field for a 34-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring Sunday.

With the catch, Amendola became the 50th different player to catch a touchdown pass over the course of the future Hall-of-Famer’s illustrious 14-year career. It also showcases the immense versatility and talent of Brady, who continues to perform at elite levels despite turnover from year to year in his receiving corps.

Check out a GIF of the historic touchdown below.

Brady to Amendola 50th TD recipient

GIF via Twitter/gifdsports

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties