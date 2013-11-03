Danny Amendola Becomes 50th Player to Catch Touchdown Pass From Tom Brady With 34-Yard Strike in First Quarter (GIF)

So, that Tom Brady guy who throws the football for the New England Patriots is pretty good.

After a Devin McCourty interception on a terribly underthrown pass from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Brady found a wide open Danny Amendola streaking up the middle of the field for a 34-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring Sunday.

With the catch, Amendola became the 50th different player to catch a touchdown pass over the course of the future Hall-of-Famer’s illustrious 14-year career. It also showcases the immense versatility and talent of Brady, who continues to perform at elite levels despite turnover from year to year in his receiving corps.

Check out a GIF of the historic touchdown below.

GIF via Twitter/gifdsports