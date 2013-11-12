Green Bay’s Quarterback Woes Prompt Tweet of the Year From James Van Der Beek

Scott Tolzien will be telling his kids about that day until he dies.

The former-practice squad quarterback had to step in for the Pack on Sunday after the equally unlikely-to-start-under-center Seneca Wallace went down with a groin injury. Tolzien actually played far better that anybody could have expected, with 280 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

If the Packers aren’t supremely confident in Tolzien, it’s to no one’s surprise — especially James Van Der Beek.

When Wallace went down and Tolzien went in, the Varsity Blues star reached for his phone and unleashed one of the best tweets seen this side of 140 characters. [tweet https://twitter.com/vanderjames/status/399610470325182464 align=’center’]

Kicking them when they’re down, Mox. Not — but very — cool.

Photo via Facebook/VarsityBluesMovie

