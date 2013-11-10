Red Sox’ World Series-Clinching Game Six Win Captured In Time-Lapse Video ‘One Day at Fenway’ (Video)

Red Sox fans can never re-live the magic of winning the World Series at Fenway Park enough times. Thanks to one production company, fans can do just that whenever they need some joy in their lives.

DGA Productions in Watertown, Mass., produced a two-minute short surrounding Game 6 of the 2013 World Series between the Red Sox and the Cardinals. The video, titled One Day at Fenway, shows a time-lapse replay of what it was like to be at Fenway Park when the Sox won the World Series title at home for the first time in 95 years.

We’ll let the finished product speak for itself, check it out below.

Hat tip to CBS’ Eye on Baseball.