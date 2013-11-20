Steve Gregory, Aqib Talib Say They’re ‘Day-to-Day’ With Injuries, Good Sign for Sunday Both Players Talked to Media

FOXBORO, Mass. — After Wednesday’s media session, signs are positive that Steve Gregory and Aqib Talib could be good to go for Sunday night.

Typically, it’s bad when a player declines a media request. Alfonzo Dennard chose not to speak to reporters, while Gregory and Talib stood and answered questions from the scrum. Dennard looked to be moving stiffly while walking through the locker room. He reportedly underwent a procedure on his meniscus.

Both Gregory and Talib said they’re “day-to-day” with their respective injuries. Talib said his hip tightened up late against Carolina while Gregory said he’ll have to get used to wearing a cast on his right hand to protect his broken thumb. Talib said he would have gone back into the game if he could have.

Gregory met with the media with his right hand unprotected. It appears the cast he had on his right hand during practice is removable. Gregory could move the thumb up and down, but it did not appear he could bend it. The cast Gregory had on was not a club, it just protected his wrist. The rest of his fingers were free.

It will be important for the Patriots to get every piece they can back in the secondary as the team is set to take on Peyton Manning, Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker, Wes Welker and Julius Thomas. Kyle Arrington has been bothered by a groin injury, as well.

