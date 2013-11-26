Syracuse’s C.J. Fair Gets Face Bloodied While Throwing Down Emphatic Dunk Against Minnesota (Video)

As the old schoolyard rules state: no blood, no foul. Well, there was no foul called on C.J. Fair‘s dunk against Minnesota on Monday, but there sure was a good amount of blood.

The Syracuse forward went up for a powerful slam late in the first half of the Maui Invitational quarterfinal, and he took took a hard shot to the face from the Gophers’ Austin Hollins in the process. A nice gash on his right cheek forced Fair to leave the game, but he would later return to record a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) in a 75-67 win for the No. 8 Orange.

See the play in the video below, and keep scrolling to check out the aftermath.