NESN Hires Elle Duncan as On-Air Personality

December 12, 2013 — NESN, New England’s most watched sports network, announced today that Elle Duncan will join NESN as an anchor, host and reporter in February 2014 as part of the network’s continued commitment to expand programming for fans, including additional coverage on NESN Sports Today, the network’s popular nightly sports news program.

Duncan is a TV and radio personality in Atlanta who currently serves as sideline reporter for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks at Phillips Arena and as a sports reporter and morning show personality at Atlanta’s NBC affiliate WXIA-TV. She also has eight years of experience in radio, most recently as co-host on V-103 with legendary Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron. She has contributed to the Atlanta Falcons radio network’s pre- and postgame shows and serves as a sideline reporter during SEC and ACC football games on Comcast Sports South.

“Elle has a very unique, dynamic and engaging personality that will bolster our already talented and still growing team of anchors, hosts and sports reporters,” said Joseph Maar, NESN’s vice president of programming and production/executive producer. “Elle’s incredible sports knowledge, relatable personality and quick wit stood out as best-in-class during a nationwide search for top new talent in sports television. We are very excited to bring her skills and personality to New England fans.”

In addition to her sports media experience, Elle brings a portfolio of commitment to community. The Atlanta native has received many accolades for local involvement including being named one of the Top 25 Women in Atlanta by the Steed Society and the 2011 Inspiring Women Award from the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. She continually involves herself with many causes including Habitat for Humanity, Hands on Atlanta, and Sisters of Today and Tomorrow. Elle has also served as the spokesperson for Enchanted Closet, an organization that donates prom dresses to underprivileged girls in the Atlanta area.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. Forbes Magazine recently ranked NESN as the 8th Most Valuable Sports Business Brand in the world. NESN.com, the network’s online sports news service, is one of the most visited regional sports network websites in the country. NESN also produces a number of distinctive programs under its umbrella Original NESN Entertainment (ONE). NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).