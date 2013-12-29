Report: Josh McDaniels ‘Will Be Considered’ for Browns’ Head-Coaching Job If Rob Chudzinski Is Fired

The New England Patriots could be losing their offensive coordinator.

If Cleveland Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski is fired, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels “will be considered” for the position, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Werder noted that McDaniels and Browns general manager Mike Lombardi have a prior relationship. McDaniels considered bringing Lombardi aboard as GM in Denver when he was the Broncos’ head coach.

McDaniels lasted just 28 games with the Broncos. He went 11-17 in a season and a half.

McDaniels served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2008. After being fired by the Broncos, he latched on as the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011 before coming back to New England in 2012.

The Browns are “dissatisfied” with Chudzinski, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien, who’s also a candidate for the Houston Texans’ opening, would be considered in Cleveland, too, according to NFL Network’s Albert Breer.

The Browns, who finished the season 4-12 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, released a statement regarding rumors of Chudzinski’s possible departure. It read: “Our focus is on the game today. We will not discuss any evaluation of the season until this upcoming week.”

