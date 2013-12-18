Reports: Red Sox Trade Franklin Morales to Rockies for Infielder Jonathan Herrera

The Red Sox have dealt oft-injured reliever Franklin Morales to Colorado, according to multiple reports.

In return, Boston will receive 29-year-old utility infielder Jonathan Herrera, who saw time at shortstop, second base, third base and left field for the Rockies in 2013. MLB.com’s Thomas Harding was the first to report the trade.

Herrera, a career .265 hitter, posted a .292/.336/.364 slash line with one home run and 16 RBIs in 81 games this season. He will likely be used to spell Will Middlebrooks and Xander Bogaerts on the left side of the Red Sox infield.

The acquisition of Herrera also lowers Boston’s chances of re-signing shortstop Stephen Drew, whose one-year contract with the team expired after the season.

The trade represents a homecoming of sorts for Morales, who spent the first four-plus seasons of his career in Colorado. Injuries limited the left-hander to 20 appearances in 2013, during which he posted a 2-2 record with a 4.62 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. He also appeared in three games during the Red Sox’ postseason run, allowing a run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Minor league right-hander Chris Martin was also reportedly sent to the Rockies as part of the deal. Martin posted a 2.25 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket this season.

Photo via Twitter/@Rockies