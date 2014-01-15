Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins Establish Forecheck; Brad Marchand Scores First Goal Of Game (Video)

by on Tue, Jan 14, 2014 at 9:29PM

The Boston Bruins’ first-period goals would not have been possible without strong forechecking.

The B’s second line established the forecheck early and created plenty of scoring chances off it. The Bruins forced the Toronto Maple Leafs to move the puck around the boards in the first period, and Zdeno Chara was able to take the puck away and send it in deep.

Brad Marchand finished off the nice play, lighting the lamp for the B’s early in the first period.

Check out Marchand’s goal in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

