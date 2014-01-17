Celtics Sign Guard/Forward Chris Johnson To 10-Day Contract

The Boston Celtics made a depth signing Friday, inking D-League player Chris Johnson to a 10-day contract.

Johnson, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward out of Dayton, has played in 20 games for the Rio Grande Vipers this season, averaging 19.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. He has played just eight games at the NBA level, all with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012-13. Johnson also spent training camp with the Brooklyn Nets before this season.

The Celtics played with just 10 players Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors after sending Jordan Crawford and MarShon Brooks to the Golden State Warriors in a three-team trade earlier that day. They are expected to have point guard Rajon Rondo back in the lineup for the first time in nearly a year for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

