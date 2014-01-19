Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Shows Up At Patriots Fan Rally In Denver

While a number of Denver-area bars have been taking shots at the New England Patriots all week, one Denver bar played host to a Patriots fan rally — and a special guest — on the eve of the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a New England fan rally, hyping up fans in attendance by telling them about a conversation he had with breakout Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount.

“He promised me he’s ready to go,” Kraft said, via Boston.com.

Kraft also expressed his appreciation for the fans who made the trek to Denver to support the team.

“It’s really special to see the kind of following here,” Kraft told reporters. “Just the feeling going in there, I wish our team could see that.”

While the Patriots have been quietly confident — even taking on an underdog mentality — heading into the AFC title game, Kraft said the team is aware of how big this matchup with the Broncos is.

“There’s a certain amount of jitters you have because — let’s face it — we might never be back in this position again. There are teams that haven’t ever done it, and there are teams that haven’t done it in over 20 years, so you have to really savor the moment and hope that you’ve done everything you can do to help put your team in the best position to win.”

Sunday is the third time that quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will meet in the AFC Championship Game and the fourth time in the postseason overall, with Brady holding a 2-1 lead.