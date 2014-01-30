Richie Incognito Rallies Against Jonathan Martin With #FREEINCOGNITO Campaign

Richie Incognito has taken to social media to promote his innocence.

The former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman has started a #FREEINCOGNITO campaign on Twitter now that former teammate Jonathan Martin has begun to speak to the media about his allegations that Incognito bullied him. Incognito has been retweeting fans all day who have used the hashtag #FREEINCOGNITO.

Incognito’s campaign could be the idea of Sitrick & Co., a PR firm Incognito hired to “mount a public defense and rebut allegations he bullied Martin.”

Even some New England Patriots fans have jumped into the action, begging Incognito to join their favorite team. [tweet https://twitter.com/Paskyboo/status/428957713130090496 align=center] [tweet https://twitter.com/JordanWelch23/status/428956600716783616 align=center]