Tim Tebow Delivers Baby, Tackles Bigfoot In Awesome Super Bowl Ad (Video)

Tim Tebow might not be able to complete a 5-yard out with any consistency whatsoever, but the dude’s acting skills are pretty solid.

The free-agent quarterback/ESPN analyst stars in two commercials for T-Mobile that will air during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Tebow has been unable to catch on with an NFL team since the New England Patriots released him in training camp, and the ads chronicle what he’s been doing without a contract — including, but not limited to, rescuing puppies from a burning building, delivering babies, tackling Bigfoot and bringing about world peace.

