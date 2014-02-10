Olympics

Austrian Snowboarder Anna Gasser Has Harder Time Going Up Than Down (GIF)

by on Mon, Feb 10, 2014 at 5:10PM

Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser fought quite the uphill battle during Sunday’s slopestyle women’s final at the Winter Olympics.

Although Gasser’s experience on the course was significantly less horrifying than Sarka Pancochova’s, she found a different way to discover how unkind the slope can be. After a false start, Gasser tried, tried and tried some more to get back up the hill, only to keep sliding back down.

Gasser’s brave, but ultimately useless, coach came down to lend a hand, but even he was no match for the arduous hill. Eventually, the two realized it would be much easier to simply walk around.

Gasser ended up finishing 10th, probably because she was gassed from yet another Sochi problem.

Check out Gasser’s struggles in the GIF below, with a fist bump to Busted Coverage.

