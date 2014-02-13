Report: Michael Lombardi Expected To Join Patriots As Consultant

Michael Lombardi could be reuniting with Bill Belichick in the front office of the New England Patriots.

“It’s looking like” Lombardi might be headed to the Patriots, according to Chris Fedor of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. Lombardi was fired on Tuesday by the Cleveland Browns. He had served as the Browns’ general manager since January 2013.

Lombardi previously worked with Belichick in the Browns’ front office from 1992 to 1996. Belichick was head coach and Lombardi was director of player personnel.

Lombardi also worked as a consultant for the Patriots while he was an analyst at the NFL Network before taking the job with the Browns in 2013.

Belichick currently serves as head coach and general manager of the Patriots. Nick Caserio, who interviewed for the open Miami Dolphins’ general manager job, is the Patriots’ director of player personnel.

It’s unclear whether Lombardi would return to the Patriots as a consultant, with an official title or at all. Fedor also tweeted “as surprising as this may be, hearing Michael Lombardi is likely to get another job with an NFL team.”

Wednesday 9:45 p.m. UPDATE: Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan and Mike Loyko of NEPatriotsDraft.com are reporting that Lombardi is expected to join the Patriots’ front office, though his future title is unknown. [tweet https://twitter.com/RuiterWrongFAN/status/433791935744987137 align=center] [tweet https://twitter.com/NEPD_Loyko/status/433790527461670912 align=center]

Thursday 4:02 p.m. UPDATE: Lombardi will be joining the Patriots in a role similar to the one he had from 2010 to 2012 as a consultant, according to Shalize Manza Young of The Boston Globe. Lombardi’s son, Matt, remains with the Browns, where he serves as a part-time personnel assistant, according to ESPNCleveland.com.

