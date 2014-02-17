Shane Victorino: MMA Training ‘Takes Things To A Whole New Level’

The Flyin’ Hawaiian is hoping time spent in the octagon this winter can help him on the diamond this spring.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Shane Victorino, who has dabbled in MMA training in years past, spent the offseason getting in shape with UFC Fit, according to TMZ Sports.

UFC Fit is the same training program used by Ronda Rousey.

“As an athlete, I’ve taken part in a lot of training programs … and UFC Fit takes things to a whole new level,” Victorino said.

Victorino, who also has tried Muay Thai training, admits that the MMA workout quickly wears him out.

“After watching some of these guys train, I got an understanding of how good they are as athletes,” he told LasVegasSun.com in 2009. “Their footwork and their cardio — I know there’s no way that I could do some of the stuff they do. I go in a gym and try to do what they do, and I can’t last, and I’m what you would consider a top-notch athlete.”

In 122 games for the World Series champion Red Sox in 2013, Victorino hit .294 and scored 82 runs.

Photo via Twitter/UFCFIT