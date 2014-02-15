U.S. Hockey Fans Wake Up Early, Pack Bars For Epic Win Over Russia (Photos)

It takes something truly special to get most Americans out of bed before 7 a.m. on a Saturday, and Team USA’s Olympic shootout victory over Russia was exactly that.

Hockey fans and interested observers alike packed bars around the nation for what by far was the most thrilling matchup of the 2014 Winter Olympic hockey tournament thus far.

.@Buccigross here's another bar in the arena district! http://t.co/b8Hvro9f2j —

Saundrine Lanouette (@slanouette33) February 15, 2014

@Buccigross @chrismpeters Boston College being American in Catamount Country http://t.co/Yf2rqLp6MX —

BC Hockey (@BCHockeyNews) February 15, 2014

@Chrismpeters First Down in Arlington VA is a madhouse this AM http://t.co/8ylS7ch1Js —

Scandalous Gringo (@ChrisHowdy) February 15, 2014

@chrismpeters Here's the scene at Diesel in Atlanta. Beer, bacon, biscuits and hockey. http://t.co/CpMvlt8VTB —

Andrew Hirsh (@andrewhirsh) February 15, 2014

@Buccigross We are cheering on US team here @FoleysNY in NYC. http://t.co/B5qtXpc0hL —

Mary (@mtkr) February 15, 2014

How about our packed bar at 6:30am for Team USA?! Badgers know how to party, that's for sure! @Buccigross @usahockey http://t.co/DslXAem9ew —

The Kollege Klub (@TheKollegeKlub) February 15, 2014

The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and a five-minute overtime period, and three shootout rounds were not enough to decide the outcome. It took eight rounds of 1-on-1 action before T.J. Oshie beat Sergei Bobrovsky for the game-winner, setting off celebrations like this around the country.

