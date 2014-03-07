Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli Talks Trade Deadline, New Additions (Video)

The Boston Bruins were active at the NHL trade deadline, acquiring defensemen Andrej Meszaros and Corey Potter to increase the team’s depth on the blue line.

Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli joined NESN’s “Bruins Face-Off Live” before Thursday night’s game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden to talk about the team’s trade deadline activity and new additions.

For the most part, Chiarelli reiterated what he told reporters in his news conference shortly after Wednesday’s deadline. He did offer one new piece of info, though — that the Philadelphia Flyers are retaining half of Meszaros’ $4 million salary this season, thus cutting the Bruins’ cap hit in two.

