The Boston Bruins took advantage of a Carolina turnover at the offensive blue line to nab an early 1-o lead Saturday afternoon.

Milan Lucic used his speed through center ice to carry the puck down the right wing into the Carolina zone before passing it over to David Krejci in the middle of the ice. Krejci delivered a falling assist as Lucic tallied the first goal of the game.

