David Legwand Spears Evgeni Malkin In Groin, Gets Ejected (GIF)

Detroit Red Wings center David Legwand was ejected from Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins after he speared Evgeni Malkin in the groin.

Legwand matched up with Malkin for almost every shift, but the Pens sniper scored twice, which probably ticked off the 33-year-old Wings vet a little. The game was tied 4-4 at 16:14 in the third period when Legwand ended a battle near the goal by sticking it to Malkin, jabbing him in the groin with his stick.

Ouch.

Legwand took a five-minute major for butt-ending and a game misconduct and ended up with 17 penalty minutes (he was called for tripping Malkin in the first period, too). Although Malkin continued to play after what looked like an incredibly painful hit, the Red Wings went on to win, 5-4.

No hearing is scheduled for Legwand, according to NBC Sports.

