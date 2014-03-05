Gregory Campbell On Panthers: Every Team Is Dangerous This Time Of Year (Video)

The Boston Bruins have a great opportunity to pick up two points when they take on the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Tuesday night, but Gregory Campbell isn’t taking his opponents lightly.

Florida has the second-fewest points in the Eastern Conference and the B’s have defeated them in each of their past six games, but Campbell told NESN’s Jamie Erdahl that wins don’t come easy at this point in the season.

Check out the video above to hear more from the fourth liner, who has netted three goals in the last two games.