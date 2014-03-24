Iowa State Coach Apologizes To Daughter For Awkward Dance Moves (Video)

Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg had reason to be dancing Sunday afternoon after his third-seeded Cyclones knocked off No. 6 seed North Carolina to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Hoiberg celebrated with his team in the locker room after the 85-83 win, busting out some of the most Iowa dance moves of all time.

The coach must have known that his very GIF-worthy boogie was about to go viral, as he quickly sent an apology to his daughter. Luckily, she thought it was as entertaining as the rest of us.

Iowa State plays No. 7 UConn at Madison Square Garden on Friday.