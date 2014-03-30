Shane Victorino Has MRI, ‘Questionable’ For Opening Day

Red Sox outfielder Shane Victorino is “questionable” for Monday’s Opening Day matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, manager John Farrell said Sunday, via Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Victorino strained his right hamstring in Saturday’s final spring training game while he was running the bases and his status remains uncertain. Although Victorino accompanied the team to Baltimore, he returned to Boston on Sunday morning to get an MRI.

Victorino will undergo a full examination with team doctors on Monday morning, and if he’s ruled healthy, Farrell said he could return to Baltimore in time for the 3 p.m. start.

“There’s no roster decision, no, really, update to give you at this point,” Farrell said. “We don’t have anything else to offer right now until we get that information from the exam.”

If Victorino is placed on the disabled list, however, Farrell added that Jackie Bradley Jr. will get the call-up from Pawtucket.