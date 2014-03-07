Tiger Woods Drains 91-Foot Birdie Putt At Cadillac Championship (Video)

Tiger Woods had his worst round ever at the Blue Monster, shooting a 76 on Friday.

But the world’s best golfer had reason to smile at the par-3 4th hole, as he drained a 91-foot birdie putt. A four-time champion at Doral, Woods finished off a 76 for his highest score in 40 complete rounds on the course. Steve Stricker (77) and Adam Scott (75) also struggled. Four players, including former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, failed to break 80.

Check out Tiger’s lone bright spot below.