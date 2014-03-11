Under Armour Unveils New Superhero-Based Football Cleats (Photos)

Next season, you can take the football field dressed like Cam Newton — if you can handle the hefty price tag.

Under Armour released a series of super-high-top football cleats Monday modeled after the logos and colors of classic Marvel and DC superheroes. All of the favorites are there — Batman, Superman, Captain America, The Hulk and The Flash — for a cool $140 a pair.

Under Armour is now selling its superhero line of cleats bit.ly/1lr9opO http://t.co/qDugeHwENz —

darren rovell (@darrenrovell) March 11, 2014

So which cleats should I buy ?? Capt America, SuperMan, BatMan, Hulk, Flash, or Regular http://t.co/6U5zBhWbtu —

J A Y (@RapGawd15) March 10, 2014

Cleats are just one part of UA’s Alter Ego line, though, which also includes shirts, socks and — as seen in the photo below — gloves.