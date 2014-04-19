Clay Buchholz Wins Amica Pitcher Of The Week

Clay Buchholz took the mound for the third time this season on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, and the right-hander put in a great effort in the Boston Red Sox’s victory.

Following a loss and a no-decision, Buchholz earned Amica Pitcher of the Week honors with his outing against the White Sox on Wednesday. Buchholz pitched six innings in a Red Sox win against John Danks, allowing just three runs and striking out six.

Buchholz ended the first inning in a 1-1 tie on a throwing error, and the two teams played to a stalemate until the Red Sox starter gave up a two-run home run in his sixth and final frame. He didn’t take the loss, though, after the Red Sox tied it up in the ninth inning and pulled ahead.