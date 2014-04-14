Miami Linebacker Lays Out His Own Teammate During Spring Game (Video)

The University of Miami’s football season doesn’t start for another four-and-a-half months, but try telling that to Denzel Perryman.
The Hurricanes linebacker was in mid-season form on Saturday, delivering a monster hit on running back Gus Edwards during the team’s 2014 Spring Game at SunLife Stadium.
Edwards is no small man at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, but Perryman knocks him clean off his feet with a crushing blow after flying over from his middle linebacker position to make the play.
Expect to see more highlight-reel hits from Perryman this season, as the senior linebacker is coming off a strong 2013 campaign in which he was named a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.
Check out a video and GIF of the vicious hit below, courtesy of Next Impulse Sports.
