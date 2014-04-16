Rajon Rondo Honors Boston Marathon Bombing Victims With Sneakers (Photo)

BOSTON — A sore hamstring held Rajon Rondo out of the Celtics’ season finale Wednesday night, but no injury could keep the captain from acknowledging the anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing.

Rondo lounged around the home locker room at TD Garden before the game wearing special Anta sneakers remembering the April 15, 2013 attack. The sneakers, in marathon blue and gold, featured the initials of the victims and a recreation of a runner’s smock on the tongue with the date of the bombing: “41513.”

Check out Rondo’s kicks below. [tweet https://twitter.com/BenjeeBallgame/status/456569412556840960 align=’center’]