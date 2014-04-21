Tyler Seguin Buys Texas Mansion From Hall Of Famer Mike Modano (Photos)

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin recently bought his new Texas mansion from a Hockey Hall of Famer.

The 22-year-old former Boston Bruin purchased his Dallas home from Stars legend Mike Modano, TMZ Sports reported Sunday.

The fully equipped Dallas mansion originally was listed at $2.295 million, but it ended up selling for $1.925 million. The 7,250 square-foot home includes a full gym, game room and even a putting green.

Modano played with the Stars for 16 seasons and had his No. 9 jersey retired by the organization in 2014. Living in the Stanley Cup champion’s old house might bring some additional luck to Seguin’s NHL career.

Photo via Twitter/@rachpurg