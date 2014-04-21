NHL

Tyler Seguin Buys Texas Mansion From Hall Of Famer Mike Modano (Photos)

by on Mon, Apr 21, 2014 at 6:47PM

1398120245_seguin-house-15 copyDallas Stars center Tyler Seguin recently bought his new Texas mansion from a Hockey Hall of Famer.

The 22-year-old former Boston Bruin purchased his Dallas home from Stars legend Mike Modano, TMZ Sports reported Sunday.

The fully equipped Dallas mansion originally was listed at $2.295 million, but it ended up selling for $1.925 million. The 7,250 square-foot home includes a full gym, game room and even a putting green.

Modano played with the Stars for 16 seasons and had his No. 9 jersey retired by the organization in 2014. Living in the Stanley Cup champion’s old house might bring some additional luck to Seguin’s NHL career.

Click here to check out photos of Tyler Seguin’s new Dallas mansion >>>

Photo via Twitter/@rachpurg

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties