Jacob Williamson, ‘Milkshake’ Quote Steal Show At Spelling Bee (Videos)

Thursday night’s slate of sporting action featured a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup playoffs, a Game 5 in the NBA playoffs and nearly a dozen Major League Baseball games. But, if reaction on social media is any indication, many sports fans — and sports media members — had their eyes firmly fixed on the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Though the Spelling Bee falls far outside the realm of “athletics,” this year’s edition was not without its highlights.

For instance, there was the judge mistakenly quoting the Kelis song “Milkshake” as part of a word clue.

The “Oh boy” is way funnier than it should be.

And who could forget Jacob Williamson, the undisputed star of the show who saw his dreams crushed by the word “kabaragoya.”

But in the end, the competition ended in a tie (a tie!) for the first time since 1962. 13-year-old Ansun Sujoe and 14-year-old Sriram Hathwar shared the crown.

Congrats to both of the winners, but the fact that a spelling bee had to be called due to lack of words is nothing short of ridiculous.

